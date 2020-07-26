Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Douglas

A 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron WC-130J Super Hercules sits parked on the flight line before a mission into Hurricane Douglas from Barbers Point Kapolei Airport, Hawaii, July 26, 2020. The 53rd WRS is part of the Air Force Reserve 403rd Wing and is the only unit of its kind in the entire Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

