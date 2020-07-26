Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Douglas

Capt. Julie Fantaske, navigator for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base Miss., looks on as her pilot crew members steer through Hurricane Douglas from Barbers Point Kapolei, Hawaii, July 26, 2020. The 53rd WRS is part of the Air Force Reserve 403rd Wing and is the only unit of its kind in the entire Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

