Capt. Julie Fantaske, navigator for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, observes while flying into Hurricane Douglas from Barbers Point Kapolei Airport, Hawaii, July 26, 2020. The 53rd WRS is part of the Air Force Reserve 403rd Wing and is the only unit of its kind in the entire Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 01:27 Photo ID: 6286880 VIRIN: 200726-F-KV687-1019 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 26.02 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Douglas [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.