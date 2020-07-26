Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Douglas [Image 4 of 5]

    Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Douglas

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Capt. Julie Fantaske, navigator for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, observes while flying into Hurricane Douglas from Barbers Point Kapolei Airport, Hawaii, July 26, 2020. The 53rd WRS is part of the Air Force Reserve 403rd Wing and is the only unit of its kind in the entire Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 01:27
    Photo ID: 6286880
    VIRIN: 200726-F-KV687-1019
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.02 MB
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Douglas [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Hunters
    AFRC
    Hawaii
    53rd WRS
    403rd Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    Reserve Ready
    Hurricane Douglas

