Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Sgt. Bryan C. Mount - Dignified Transfer [Image 5 of 5]

    Army Sgt. Bryan C. Mount - Dignified Transfer

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Eric Fisher 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Sgt. Bryan C. Mount of St. George, Utah, during a dignified transfer July 26, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Mount was assigned to the 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Eric M. Fisher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 23:43
    Photo ID: 6286869
    VIRIN: 200726-F-EA129-2094
    Resolution: 4410x2939
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: ST. GEORGE, UT, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Sgt. Bryan C. Mount - Dignified Transfer [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Eric Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Sgt. Bryan C. Mount - Dignified Transfer
    Army Sgt. Bryan C. Mount - Dignified Transfer
    Army Sgt. Bryan C. Mount - Dignified Transfer
    Army Sgt. Bryan C. Mount - Dignified Transfer
    Army Sgt. Bryan C. Mount - Dignified Transfer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dignified Transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT