Army Sgt. Bryan C. Mount - Dignified Transfer

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Sgt. Bryan C. Mount of St. George, Utah, during a dignified transfer July 26, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Mount was assigned to the 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Eric M. Fisher)

