Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, observe where the last round fired from their M777 155mm howitzer landed in relation to their target as part of a direct fire training exercise during Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 25, 2020. The National All Domain Warfighting center in Northern Michigan, of which Camp Graying is a part, is the premier location to replicate the future operating environment, benefiting military readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam Parent)

