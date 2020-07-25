Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise [Image 11 of 11]

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Adam Parent 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, observe where the last round fired from their M777 155mm howitzer landed in relation to their target as part of a direct fire training exercise during Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 25, 2020. The National All Domain Warfighting center in Northern Michigan, of which Camp Graying is a part, is the premier location to replicate the future operating environment, benefiting military readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam Parent)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 14:46
    Photo ID: 6286672
    VIRIN: 200725-A-XL723-129
    Resolution: 5204x2927
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Adam Parent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise
    Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    artillery
    Camp Grayling
    Joint Fires
    Michigan National Guard
    Alpena CRTC
    Northern Strike 20
    All-Domain
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    NS 20
    NorthernStrike20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT