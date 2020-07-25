Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, uses a collimator sight to ensure a M777 155mm howitzer is on target before firing the gun in a direct fire training exercise during Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 25, 2020. The National All Domain Warfighting center in Northern Michigan, of which Camp Graying is a part, is the premier location to replicate the future operating environment, benefiting military readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam Parent)

