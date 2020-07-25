U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, ensure their M777 155mm howitzer is on target before firing the gun in a direct fire training exercise during Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 25, 2020. The National All Domain Warfighting center in Northern Michigan, of which Camp Graying is a part, is the premier location to replicate the future operating environment, benefiting military readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam Parent)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2020 14:45
|Photo ID:
|6286665
|VIRIN:
|200725-A-XL723-856
|Resolution:
|5462x3072
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard Soldiers Conduct a Direct Fire Training Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Adam Parent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
