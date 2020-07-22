Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 56 Floating Mine Response Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    CTF 56 Floating Mine Response Exercise

    BAHRAIN

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maddelin Hamm 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200722-N-AT101-1210 ARABIAN GULF (July 22, 2020) An explosive ordnance disposal technician, assigned to Commander, Task Unit (CTU) 56.1, conducts a floating mine response exercise in the Arabian Gulf, July 22, 2020. CTU 56.1 supports Commander, Task Force 56 which is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 Floating Mine Response Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

