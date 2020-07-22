CTF 56 Floating Mine Response Exercise

200722-N-AT101-1206 ARABIAN GULF (July 22, 2020) An explosive ordnance disposal technician, assigned to Commander, Task Unit (CTU) 56.1, participates in a floating mine response exercise with Mark VI patrol boats, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, in the Arabian Gulf, July 22, 2020. CTU 56.1 supports CTF 56 which is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

