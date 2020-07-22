200722-N-AT101-1204 ARABIAN GULF (July 22, 2020) Explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to Commander, Task Unit (CTU) 56.1, operate a Combat Rubber Raiding Craft while conducting a floating mine response exercise with a Mark VI patrol boat, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, in the Arabian Gulf, July 22, 2020. CTU 56.1 supports CTF 56 which is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.26.2020 14:08 Photo ID: 6286655 VIRIN: 200722-N-AT101-1204 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 719.99 KB Location: BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56 Floating Mine Response Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.