7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities

Staff Sgt. Tiny Freeman, a member of the Army Reserve’s 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, configures a smartphone issued to Spc. Ryan Fowler-Brown, a Combat Medic with the 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force. The applications loaded on the device are designed to assist him during his mission. He is one of the 85 skilled medical professionals from the Army Reserve Medical Command assembled in San Antonio, Texas July 25, 2020 to prepare for their assignments as part of the Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to COVID-19.

