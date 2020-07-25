Sgt. 1st Class Luis Cornidez, an Army Reserve Pharmacy Specialist from Tucson, Arizona provides instructions to Soldiers of the 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force between training classes July 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. The Soldiers are some of the skilled medical professionals from the Army Reserve Medical Command preparing to mobilize as part of the Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to COVID-19.
07.25.2020
|07.25.2020
07.26.2020 12:17
|07.26.2020 12:17
6286641
|6286641
|VIRIN:
|200725-A-UJ522-748
4128x2322
|4128x2322
4 MB
|4 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
TUCSON, AZ, US
|TUCSON, AZ, US
4
|4
0
|0
0
|0
This work, 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
