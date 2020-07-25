7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities

Sgt. 1st Class Luis Cornidez, an Army Reserve Pharmacy Specialist from Tucson, Arizona provides instructions to Soldiers of the 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force between training classes July 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. The Soldiers are some of the skilled medical professionals from the Army Reserve Medical Command preparing to mobilize as part of the Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to COVID-19.

