7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities

Capt. Anita Sassaman (seated), an Army Reserve Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner from Scottsdale, Arizona, receives training from Staff Sgt. Tiny Freeman of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command on the smartphone Sassaman was issued and the specific applications that will assist her during her mission with the 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force. The 85 skilled medical professionals from the Army Reserve Medical Command received the training as they assembled in San Antonio, Texas July 25, 2020 to prepare for their assignments as part of the Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to COVID-19.

