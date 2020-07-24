Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton, USNS Wally Schirra conduct a RAS

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200724-N-OW019-0007 INDIAN OCEAN (July 24, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) monitor a fueling station during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8). Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

