    USS Princeton conducts damage control training [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Princeton conducts damage control training

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200725-N-OW019-0010 ARABIAN SEA (July 25, 2020) Retail Specialist 2nd Class Shawnar Miller, from the U.S. Virgin Islands, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), communicates with the repair locker during a general quarters drill. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Damage Control
    USS Princeton
    Training

