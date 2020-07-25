200725-N-OW019-0010 ARABIAN SEA (July 25, 2020) Retail Specialist 2nd Class Shawnar Miller, from the U.S. Virgin Islands, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), communicates with the repair locker during a general quarters drill. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.26.2020 10:47 Photo ID: 6286575 VIRIN: 200725-N-OW019-0010 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 938.51 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Princeton conducts damage control training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.