200725-N-OW019-0012 ARABIAN SEA (July 25, 2020) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Justin Espiritu, from Daly City, Calif., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), fights a simulated fire during a damage control drill. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2020 10:45
|Photo ID:
|6286576
|VIRIN:
|200725-N-OW019-0012
|Resolution:
|5406x3604
|Size:
|756.28 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Hometown:
|DALY CITY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Princeton conducts damage control training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
