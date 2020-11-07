U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Urban, a force reconnaissance Marine, assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducts a live fire range aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) on July 11, 2020. Comstock is underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2020 03:56
|Photo ID:
|6286542
|VIRIN:
|200711-M-SH393-033
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|11.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
