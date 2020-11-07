Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Danial a force reconnaissance Marine, assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducts a live fire range aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) on July 11, 2020. Comstock is underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 03:55
    Photo ID: 6286543
    VIRIN: 200711-M-SH393-006
    Resolution: 5122x3415
    Size: 10.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    pistol
    deployment
    I MIG
    Task Force Ellis
    TF Ellis

