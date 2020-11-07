Date Taken: 07.11.2020 Date Posted: 07.26.2020 03:54 Photo ID: 6286544 VIRIN: 200711-M-SH393-109 Resolution: 5675x3783 Size: 12.43 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.