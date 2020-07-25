NC Guard 30th Brigade Soldiers Return From Middle East Deployment

Several senior North Carolina National Guard leaders welcome the Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team and thanked them and their families for their service to state and nation as they arrive at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Raleigh, North Carolina after a year-long deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield July 25, 2020. "A special day, the 30th Division honored with World War 2 Presidential Unit Citation ceremony at Headquarters and the first soldiers of the 30th (brigade with lineage to the division) comes back home here from deployment,” said North Carolina Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Allen Boyette, NCNG Assistant Adjutant General. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Robert Jordan/Released)

