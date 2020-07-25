Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC Guard 30th Brigade Soldiers Return From Middle East Deployment [Image 6 of 13]

    NC Guard 30th Brigade Soldiers Return From Middle East Deployment

    RALEIGH-DURHAM AIRPORT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Several senior North Carolina National Guard leaders welcome the Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team and thanked them and their families for their service to state and nation as they arrive at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Raleigh, North Carolina after a year-long deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield July 25, 2020. "A special day, the 30th Division honored for World War 2 Presidential Unit Citation ceremony at Headquarters and the first soldiers of the 30th (brigade) comes back home here,”said North Carolina Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Allen Boyette, NCNG Assistant Adjutant General. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan, 113th Sustainment Brigade/Released)

    NC Guard 30th Brigade Soldiers Return From Middle East Deployment

