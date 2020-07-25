NC Guard 30th Brigade Soldiers Return From Middle East Deployment

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | Several senior North Carolina National Guard leaders welcome the Soldiers of the 30th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | Several senior North Carolina National Guard leaders welcome the Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team and thanked them and their families for their service to state and nation as they arrive at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Raleigh, North Carolina after a year-long deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield July 25, 2020. "A special day, the 30th Division honored with World War 2 Presidential Unit Citation ceremony at Headquarters and the first soldiers of the 30th (brigade with lineage to the division) comes back home here from deployment,” said North Carolina Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Allen Boyette, NCNG Assistant Adjutant General. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Robert Jordan/Released) see less | View Image Page

More than 120 North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) Soldiers of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), returned to North Carolina at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport after a year-long deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield July 25, 2020.



Several senior NCNG leaders welcomed the veterans home and thanked them and their families for their service to state and nation.



"A special day, the 30th Division honored with World War 2 Presidential Unit Citation ceremony at Headquarters and the first soldiers of the 30th (brigade with lineage to the division) comes back home here from deployment,” said North Carolina Army National Guard (NCARNG) Brig. Gen. Allen Boyette, NCNG Assistant Adjutant General.



The 30th ABCT, nicknamed Old Hickory, provided M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to support Operation Inherent Resolve and the coalition's mission to protect critical infrastructure against ISIS.



"It was a long road with train up and mission," said Boyette.



Their mission in Operation Spartan Shield was part of a rotational armored brigade combat team to assist partnered nations train and provide stability in the region.



“Nothing like being home,” NCARNG Pfc. Qurita Patterson, a truck driver assigned to the 30th ABCT said.



Old Hickory is designed to be self-sufficient on the battlefield, with more than 4,000 Soldiers headquartered in National Guard armories across North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia. Its major equipment includes the M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank, M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle and the 155-Millimeter Self-Propelled Paladin Howitzer.



Recent combat deployments are nothing new to Old Hickory, with this being the third deployment as an entire brigade since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Their previous deployments were in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq in 2004 and 2009.