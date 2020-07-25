WWII veterans from the 30th Infantry Division observe the ceremony honoring the Division’s receipt of the Presidential Unit Citation at Raleigh, North Carolina, July 25th, 2020. The 30th ID was honored with the award 75 years after their triumph of the Battle of Mortain. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Vines, North Carolina National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2020 17:09
|Photo ID:
|6286383
|VIRIN:
|200725-Z-EH515-1017
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 30th Infantry Division Receives Presidential Unit Citation [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Lisa Vines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
