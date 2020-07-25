30th Infantry Division Receives Presidential Unit Citation

Command Sgt. Major Russell Prince, the North Carolina National Guard State Senior Enlisted Leader, pins the Presidential Unit Citation onto George Hamm, a 30th Infantry Division veteran, during an event honoring the Division in Raleigh, North Carolina, July 25th, 2020. The 30th ID was honored with the award 75 years after their triumph of the Battle of Mortain. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Vines, North Carolina National Guard)

