    30th Infantry Division Receives Presidential Unit Citation [Image 15 of 15]

    30th Infantry Division Receives Presidential Unit Citation

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Lisa Vines 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Tony Jaber, a 30th Infantry Division veteran, and Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the North Carolina National Guard Adjutant General, stand together following an event honoring the Division’s receipt of the Presidential Unit Citation at Raleigh, North Carolina, July 25th, 2020. The 30th ID was honored with the award 75 years after their triumph of the Battle of Mortain. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Vines, North Carolina National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 16:59
    Photo ID: 6286401
    VIRIN: 200725-A-EH515-1045
    Resolution: 5199x3466
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Infantry Division Receives Presidential Unit Citation [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Lisa Vines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    North Carolina National Guard
    veterans
    WWII
    World War II
    NCNG
    Presidential Unit Citation
    30th Infantry Division
    30th Brigade
    30ABCT
    30ID
    30th ID
    Battle of Mortain

