Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020

MUTSU BAY (July 23, 2020) - Mine countermeasures ships USS Pioneer (MCM 9) and USS Patriot (MCM 7) sail past Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) ships upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by JMSDF forces)

