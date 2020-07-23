Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020

    Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020

    MUTSU BAY, JAPAN

    07.23.2020

    Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron SEVEN

    MUTSU BAY (July 23, 2020) - Mine countermeasures ships USS Pioneer (MCM 9) and USS Patriot (MCM 7) sail past Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) ships upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by JMSDF forces)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    TAGS

    Japanese
    USS Patriot (MCM 7)
    USS Pioneer (MCM 9)
    Maritime Self-Defense Force
    U. S. Navy
    JS Awaji (MSC-304)
    Uraga class

