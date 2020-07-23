Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020 [Image 3 of 7]

    Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020

    MUTSU BAY, JAPAN

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Strong 

    USS PIONEER (MCM 9)

    MUTSU BAY (July 23, 2020) – Sailors aboard mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) wave at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sailors while passing mine sweeper tenders JS Uraga (MST-463) and JS Bungo (MST-464) upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 06:16
    Photo ID: 6285981
    VIRIN: 200723-N-UE100-1148
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 903.44 KB
    Location: MUTSU BAY, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020
    Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020
    Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020
    Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020
    Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020
    Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020
    Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Minesweeper
    U.S. Navy
    USS Pioneer (MCM 9)
    Mine hunting
    Avenger-class
    Uraga class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT