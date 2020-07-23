Crews of U.S. Navy and JMSDF mine countermeasures ships perform PASSEX upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020

MUTSU BAY (July 23, 2020) – Sailors aboard mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) salute while passing Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) mine sweeper tenders JS Uraga (MST-463) and JS Bungo (MST-464) upon conclusion of Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong)

