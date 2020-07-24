200724-N-NC885-1084 Indian Ocean (July 24th, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Roman Horton, from Chicago, directs an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 to drop cargo pallets on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.25.2020 06:52 Photo ID: 6285972 VIRIN: 200724-N-NC885-1084 Resolution: 5317x3545 Size: 1.91 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sterett Sailors Participate in a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.