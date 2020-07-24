Sterett Sailors Participate in a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea

200724-N-NC885-1095 Indian Ocean (July 24th, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) prepare to move pallets of parts during a vertical replenishment-at-sea from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

