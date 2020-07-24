Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sterett Sailors Participate in a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    Sterett Sailors Participate in a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200724-N-NC885-1063 Indian Ocean (July 24th, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Roman Horton, from Chicago, directs an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 during a vertical replenishment-at-sea on board the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 07:05
    Photo ID: 6285970
    VIRIN: 200724-N-NC885-1063
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sterett Sailors Participate in a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sterett Sailors Participate in a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea
    Sterett Sailors Participate in a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea
    Sterett Sailors Participate in a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea
    Sterett Sailors Participate in a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Sterett
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    Helicopter
    DDG 104
    Sterett Sailors
    Forever Dauntless

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT