200724-N-NO901-1005 BLACK SEA (July 24, 2020) – USS PORTER (DDG 78) steams in formation while participating in exercise SEA BREEZE 2020 July 24, 2020. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its eighth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communication Electrician 2nd Class Jeffrey Abelon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.25.2020 Photo ID: 6285901 Resolution: 2048x1365 Location: BLACK SEA This work, SB20 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS