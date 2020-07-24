Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SB20 Vice Adm. Black quote Day 5 [Image 2 of 5]

    SB20 Vice Adm. Black quote Day 5

    ITALY

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    Graphic for Exercise Sea Breeze 2020. Sea Breeze is a U.S. and Ukraine co-hosted multinational maritime exercise held in the Black Sea and is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 03:18
    Photo ID: 6285898
    VIRIN: 200724-N-CJ510-1003
    Resolution: 2436x1125
    Size: 285.34 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SB20 Vice Adm. Black quote Day 5 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SB20
    SB20 Vice Adm. Black quote Day 5
    SB20
    SB20
    SB20

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Exercise Sea Breeze
    SEABREEZE2020
    Sea Breeze 2020
    SEABREEZE 2020
    SB20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT