    SB20 [Image 1 of 5]

    SB20

    ITALY

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200724-N-NO901-1003 BLACK SEA (July 24, 2020) – Lieutenant Mikaela Robbins stands watch as Officer of the Deck onboard USS PORTER (DDG 78) while participating in exercise SEA BREEZE 2020 July 24, 2020. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its eighth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communication Electrician 2nd Class Jeffrey Abelon/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 03:18
    Photo ID: 6285897
    VIRIN: 200724-N-NO901-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 267.45 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SB20 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Exercise Sea Breeze
    SEABREEZE2020
    Sea Breeze 2020
    SEABREEZE 2020
    SB20

