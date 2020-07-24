200724-N-NO901-1003 BLACK SEA (July 24, 2020) – Lieutenant Mikaela Robbins stands watch as Officer of the Deck onboard USS PORTER (DDG 78) while participating in exercise SEA BREEZE 2020 July 24, 2020. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its eighth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communication Electrician 2nd Class Jeffrey Abelon/Released)

