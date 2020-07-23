Sailors refill SCBA bottles

200723-N-GR168-1097 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 23, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Austin Burns, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), releases the air saver switch on a Self-Contained Breath Apparatus (SCBA) bottle in a passageway aboard New York, July 23, 2020. New York is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 22:00 by PO2 Lyle Wilkie