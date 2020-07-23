200723-N-GR168-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 23, 2020) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Heng Fu, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), sweeps in a passageway aboard New York, July 23, 2020. New York is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 22:00 Photo ID: 6285735 VIRIN: 200723-N-GR168-1002 Resolution: 2800x4200 Size: 1023.19 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor sweeps a passageway [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.