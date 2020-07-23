200723-N-GR168-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 23, 2020) Seaman Karma Dhondu, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), grinds paint off the deck of the main vehicle stowage area aboard New York, July 23, 2020. New York is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 22:00 Photo ID: 6285738 VIRIN: 200723-N-GR168-1037 Resolution: 4200x2800 Size: 1.25 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors sand the deck [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.