Brigade and battlaion commanders of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a change of command ceremony July 24 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. All but one battalion bid their outgoing commander a farewell and welcomed their incoming commander prior to Col. Matthew Brown, outgoing 1-25th SBCT commander, passed over command to Col. Stephen Phillips, incoming commander for 1-25th SBCT. (Photo by Dan Nelson, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 20:06
|Photo ID:
|6285664
|VIRIN:
|200724-A-ZW424-1069
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-25 SBCT change of command [Image 75 of 75], by Daniel Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
