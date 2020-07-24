Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-25 SBCT change of command [Image 74 of 75]

    1-25 SBCT change of command

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Daniel Nelson 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Brigade and battlaion commanders of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a change of command ceremony July 24 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. All but one battalion bid their outgoing commander a farewell and welcomed their incoming commander prior to Col. Matthew Brown, outgoing 1-25th SBCT commander, passed over command to Col. Stephen Phillips, incoming commander for 1-25th SBCT. (Photo by Dan Nelson, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 20:06
    Photo ID: 6285670
    VIRIN: 200724-A-ZW424-1074
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-25 SBCT change of command [Image 75 of 75], by Daniel Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Alaska
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    1-25 SBCT
    change of command
    Fairbanks
    Fort Wainwright
    U.S. Army Alaska
    Arctic Warriors
    Arctic Wolves

