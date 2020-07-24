Maj. Gen. Bunch Visits Idaho

Col. Shannon Smith, commander of the 124th Fighter Wing, describes the capabilities of the wing to Maj. Gen. William D. Bunch, Air National Guard assistant to the judge advocate general of the United States Air Force, during a tour of Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Jul. 24, 2020. The purpose of the tour was to gain an overview of the capabilities of the Idaho National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

