Maj. Gen. Bunch Visits Idaho

Maj. Lauren K. Tschampl, staff judge advocate with the 124th Fighter Wing, and Brig. Gen. Tim Donnellan, assistant adjutant general–Air, Idaho Air National Guard, brief Maj. Gen. William D. Bunch, Air National Guard assistant to the judge advocate general of the United States Air Force, during a tour of Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Jul. 24, 2020. The purpose of the tour was to gain an overview of the capabilities of the Idaho National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

