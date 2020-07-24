Maj. Gen. Bunch Visits Idaho

Maj. Gen. William D. Bunch, Air National Guard assistant to the judge advocate general of the United States Air Force, discusses military law with Idaho National Guard leadership and staff judge advocates during a tour of Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Jul. 24, 2020. The purpose of the tour was to gain an overview of the capabilities of the Idaho National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

