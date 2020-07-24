Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Bunch Visits Idaho [Image 2 of 8]

    Maj. Gen. Bunch Visits Idaho

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Maj. Gen. William D. Bunch, Air National Guard assistant to the judge advocate general of the United States Air Force, discusses military law with Idaho National Guard leadership and staff judge advocates during a tour of Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Jul. 24, 2020. The purpose of the tour was to gain an overview of the capabilities of the Idaho National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 17:07
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Bunch Visits Idaho [Image 8 of 8], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    Boise
    Idaho
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    IDARNG
    IDANG
    IDNG
    124th Figher Wing
    Maj. Gen. William D. Bunch

