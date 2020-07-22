PACIFIC OCEAN (July 22, 2020), U.S. Navy Cmdr. DeVere Crooks, commanding officer, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), and operations officer Lt. Anne Prisk observe a man overboard drill from the port bridge wing, July 22, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 14:19 Photo ID: 6285075 VIRIN: 200722-N-FA490-2079 Resolution: 7856x5240 Size: 1.13 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200722-N-FA490-2079 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.