    200722-N-FA490-2056 [Image 3 of 4]

    200722-N-FA490-2056

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 22, 2020), U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Brandon Bryan stands lookout watch during a man overboard drill from the port bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), July 22, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    VIRIN: 200722-N-FA490-2056
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200722-N-FA490-2056 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

