200722-N-FA490-2033

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 22, 2020), U.S. Navy Lt. Anne Prisk, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), observes a man overboard drill from the port bridge wing, July 22, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

