Three U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, line up for takeoff at RAF Mildenahall, July 23, 2020. The 100th ARW provides unrivaled air refueling support throughout the European and African areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 11:00 Photo ID: 6284764 VIRIN: 200723-F-IZ785-0046 Resolution: 3318x2214 Size: 738.41 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall; Projecting Airpower [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.