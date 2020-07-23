RAF Mildenhall; Projecting Airpower

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, takes off at RAF Mildenahall, July 23, 2020. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater, providing the critical air refueling "bridge" which allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)
