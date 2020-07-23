Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RAF Mildenhall; Projecting Airpower [Image 4 of 4]

    RAF Mildenhall; Projecting Airpower

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, takes off at RAF Mildenahall, July 23, 2020. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater, providing the critical air refueling "bridge" which allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 11:00
    Photo ID: 6284765
    VIRIN: 200723-F-IZ785-0060
    Resolution: 5492x3665
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall; Projecting Airpower [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Mildenhall; Projecting Airpower
    RAF Mildenhall; Projecting Airpower
    RAF Mildenhall; Projecting Airpower
    RAF Mildenhall; Projecting Airpower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Mildenhall
    EUCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    100th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT