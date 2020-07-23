Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall; Projecting Airpower [Image 1 of 4]

    RAF Mildenhall; Projecting Airpower

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Four U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, prepare for takeoff at RAF Mildenahall, July 23, 2020. The 100th ARW provides unrivaled air refueling support throughout the European and African areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

