HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First

Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Commander Lt. Col. Todd Sunday, talks with Pvt. Edward Wiggins, after a live-fire team training exercise near West McKeithan Pond, Fort Bragg, July 16, 2020. U.S. Army commanders use fire team training exercises, combined with realistic training areas, to certify their weapons and Paratroopers.

Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sharon Matthias

